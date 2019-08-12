Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– An e-scooter rider who was hit by a car has died, Denver police say. The man was hit on Aug. 4 near West 32nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard.
The crash happened at around 8 p.m.
Police say the man was traveling east into the westbound lanes. Police are trying to figure out why he decided to drive into oncoming traffic.
Police say this is not being investigated as a hit-and-run. No drivers were charged in the incident. The rider was not wearing a helmet.
