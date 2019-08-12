  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4)– An e-scooter rider who was hit by a car has died, Denver police say. The man was hit on Aug. 4 near West 32nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

(credit: CBS)

The crash happened at around 8 p.m.

Police say the man was traveling east into the westbound lanes. Police are trying to figure out why he decided to drive into oncoming traffic.

(credit: CBS)

Police say this is not being investigated as a hit-and-run. No drivers were charged in the incident. The rider was not wearing a helmet.

