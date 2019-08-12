(HOODLINE) – Looking to explore the top candy stores around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top candy stores in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for candy stores.
Rocket Fizz
Topping the list is Rocket Fizz. Located at 1512 Larimer St., Suite R-25 in Lower Downtown, the candy store is the highest-rated candy store in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 106 reviews on Yelp.
Roberta’s Chocolates
Next up is Sloan Lake’s Roberta’s Chocolates, situated at 4840 W. 29th Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 61 reviews on Yelp, the candy store and chocolatier and shop has proven to be a local favorite.
City Pop
Central Business District’s City Pop, located at 1561 Champa St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the candy store and popcorn shop 4.5 stars out of 40 reviews.
Enstrom Candies
Over in Country Club, check out Enstrom Candies, which has earned four stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp. You can find the candy store and chocolatier and shop, which offers coffee and tea and more, at 201 University Blvd., Suite 118.
Article provided by Hoodline.
