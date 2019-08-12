DENVER (CBS4) – Thunderstorms on Sunday caused large hail and tornadoes mainly in the northeast corner of the state. Much quieter weather will develop across Colorado on Monday as dry air moves in the from the west.
There were six reports of tornadoes east of Fort Morgan late Sunday. All of the reports were near Highway 34 mainly between Akron and Yuma.
Damage was limited considering the number of tornadoes but a tracker-trailer was blown over in Otis, Colorado around the same time a tornado hit the area.
There were also at least a dozen reports of large hail in Colorado on Sunday including hail up to the size of grapefruit in the Otis area.
Sunshine will cover most of Colorado on Monday with only a slight chance for thunderstorms in the mountains and in the far southeast section of the state. Temperatures in the Denver metro area will be about 5 degrees warmer than Sunday. A small chance for late day thunderstorms will return on Tuesday and continue through the end of the week. Overall this week will be much drier than last week and the weekend.
