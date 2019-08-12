DENVER (CBS4) – An outbreak of severe thunderstorms hit northeast Colorado Sunday afternoon producing up to 4.5 inch diameter hail, damaging wind gusts and six tornadoes. Localized flash flooding was also reported.
Most of the tornadoes touched down in open fields but there were a few reports of minor damage on some area farms. The outbreak brought the total number of tornadoes in Colorado this year to 42, according to records maintained by NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC). The SPC lists Colorado’s 30-year (1985-2014) average number of tornadoes at 46, the 20-year (1995-2014) average at 45 and the 10-year (2005-2014) average at 39.
The following is a list of tornadoes reported in Colorado so far this year…
March 29 – El Paso County (1)
May 26 – Prowers County (1), Bent County (1), Kiowa County (2), Weld County (4), Adams County (1), Lincoln County (1)
May 27 – Adams County (3), Morgan County (1), Logan County (2), Sedgwick County (1), Weld County (1), Yuma County (3), Phillips County (2)
June 2 – Kit Carson County (1)
June 3 – Logan County (1)
June 8 – Kit Carson County (1), Yuma County (1), Elbert County (1)
June 17 – Kiowa County (2), Weld County (1)
June 22 – Baca County (1)
July 4 – Phillips County (1)
July 22 – Custer County (1)
August 8 – El Paso County (1)
August 11 – Washington County (4), Yuma County (2)
Here’s a list of tornado touchdowns so far this year by county in Colorado…
Weld – 6
Yuma – 6
Adams – 4
Kiowa – 4
Washington – 4
Phillips – 3
Logan – 3
El Paso – 2
Kit Carson – 2
Baca – 1
Bent – 1
Custer – 1
Elbert – 1
Lincoln – 1
Morgan – 1
Prowers – 1
Sedgwick – 1
