DENVER (CBS4) – A powerful memorial illustrates the number of motorcyclists who have been killed on Colorado roads. The Colorado State Patrol shared a picture showing 103 helmets of riders who died in 2018.
Officials say that’s nearly 16% of all traffic fatalities in that year.
103 helmets that represent 103 motorcyclists killed in Colorado in 2018. Real people. Real devastation to families, friends, neighbors, communities. It’s not just a statistic, it’s a person. pic.twitter.com/oUihO3NHtP
— CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) August 12, 2019
They urge all drivers to be aware of motorcycles, especially in blind spots.
“Distracted driving, and then it’s just being too confident. You know, you do a quick glance, and you think you know what’s in your blind spot. If you look at these posters, there’s a lot that can hide in a blind spot… a jet plane can hide in your blind spot. A motorcycle is much smaller than that and much more at risk,” said Herman Stockinger, the Deputy Director for CDOT.
This year, 65 motorcyclists have died in Colorado. They make up 3% of Colorado drivers.
