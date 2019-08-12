  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado News, Colorado State Patrol

DENVER (CBS4) – A powerful memorial illustrates the number of motorcyclists who have been killed on Colorado roads. The Colorado State Patrol shared a picture showing 103 helmets of riders who died in 2018.

(credit: CBS)

Officials say that’s nearly 16% of all traffic fatalities in that year.

They urge all drivers to be aware of motorcycles, especially in blind spots.

“Distracted driving, and then it’s just being too confident. You know, you do a quick glance, and you think you know what’s in your blind spot. If you look at these posters, there’s a lot that can hide in a blind spot… a jet plane can hide in your blind spot. A motorcycle is much smaller than that and much more at risk,” said Herman Stockinger, the Deputy Director for CDOT.

This year, 65 motorcyclists have died in Colorado. They make up 3% of Colorado drivers.

