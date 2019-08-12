Filed Under:Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Castle Rock Police are asking for help identifying two suspects accused of stealing more than $13,000 worth of iPhones. The department tweeted video of the suspects walking in and out of the Walmart on Sam Walton Ln.

The theft happened around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 27. The video shows one of the suspects leave the store wearing a motorcycle helmet, gloves and a backpack.

A woman, who police are calling a possible accomplice, is seen leaving the store dressed in black and carrying a purse.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Castle Rock Police Department tip line at 720-733-3517 or email CrimeTips@CRgov.com. Please refer to case 19-38463.

 

 

