CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Castle Rock Police are asking for help identifying two suspects accused of stealing more than $13,000 worth of iPhones. The department tweeted video of the suspects walking in and out of the Walmart on Sam Walton Ln.
Can you ID Me? We need your help identifying these two suspected of stealing over $13,000 in iPhones at Walmart. Call our tip line, 720-733-3517 or email CrimeTips@CRgov.com if you can help. Refer to case 19-38463. Please, no tips here. @CrimeStoppersCO https://t.co/YVq3gLpoU0
— Castle Rock Police (@CRPoliceCO) August 13, 2019
The theft happened around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 27. The video shows one of the suspects leave the store wearing a motorcycle helmet, gloves and a backpack.
A woman, who police are calling a possible accomplice, is seen leaving the store dressed in black and carrying a purse.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Castle Rock Police Department tip line at 720-733-3517 or email CrimeTips@CRgov.com. Please refer to case 19-38463.
