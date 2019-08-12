Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Leaders from Metropolitan State University of Denver will share new information on Monday about mysterious cases of cancer on the campus. Four employees were diagnosed with cancer.
Those employees worked in the West classroom building. Health officials tested the water and also tested for asbestos.
Monday morning, officials announced there is no connection between the cases.
“Based on visual observation, direct-reading meter monitoring and analytical results, the environmental parameters were within the typical ranges for occupied office buildings and well below the applicable regulatory limits,” officials said in a news release.
Two women suffered from breast cancer, while another had liver cancer. Two years prior, a staff member died from lung cancer.
Officials will speak at the King Center at 3 p.m.
