COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has announced the name of the baby sloth born in May.
“We’re happy to introduce you to BEAN!” zoo officials said on Facebook on Monday.
Zookeepers still don’t know if Bean is a boy or a girl, but said the baby is becoming more active, even starting to climb around on the ropes.
The pregnancy came as a surprise for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo keepers and staff. First-time parents, Chalupa and Bosco, had shown no signs of breeding in the four years they’ve lived together, officials said. The pregnancy was first discovered during unrelated veterinary testing.
Officials said they can’t guarantee visitors will be able to catch a glimpse of the little one, but encouraged people to stop by Monkey Pavilion and have a look around.
