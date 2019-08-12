Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A $2,000 reward is being offered if someone knows who killed a 14-year-old boy in Denver. Aiden Lawrence died after being shot near East 54th Avenue and North Xenia Street on Aug. 9.
Police responded to the area early that morning and found Lawrence wounded. He later died at the hospital.
The shooting was the third in nearly nine hours for Denver Police. Investigators say the shootings appear to be unrelated.
Those who know more about the shooting on Xenia Street can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.
