Comments
WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – New rules and regulations are in place for this year’s Windsor Harvest Festival Parade. A young boy, Bryce Zerby, died after he fell off of a float in the parade in 2018.
Town officials have since added Marshals along the parade route to encourage safety.
Participants are also not allowed to jump off of a float once it crosses the starting line.
