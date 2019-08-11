Filed Under:Colorado News, Windsor Harvest Festival Parade


WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – New rules and regulations are in place for this year’s Windsor Harvest Festival Parade. A young boy, Bryce Zerby, died after he fell off of a float in the parade in 2018.

Brycen Zerby (credit: Zerby Family)

Town officials have since added Marshals along the parade route to encourage safety.

(credit: Larry Bases)

Participants are also not allowed to jump off of a float once it crosses the starting line.

Comments