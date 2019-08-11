Filed Under:Dream Stream, Park County News

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado state officials and Landon Mayer Fly Fishing held the annual Clean the Dream event this weekend. Volunteers cleaned the Dream Stream – a section of the South Platte River in Park County.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

The river runs between Spinney Mountain Eleven Mile State Parks.

Several bags of trash were collected. They also found a dead bird which had been trapped by fishing line.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

The Dream Stream is famous for its rainbow and cutthroat trout in the spring and brown trout and kokanee salmon in the fall.

