PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado state officials and Landon Mayer Fly Fishing held the annual Clean the Dream event this weekend. Volunteers cleaned the Dream Stream – a section of the South Platte River in Park County.
The river runs between Spinney Mountain Eleven Mile State Parks.
Several bags of trash were collected. They also found a dead bird which had been trapped by fishing line.
The Dream Stream is famous for its rainbow and cutthroat trout in the spring and brown trout and kokanee salmon in the fall.
