JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A driver and a South Metro Fire Rescue fire truck collided Saturday night in Jefferson County. The crash happened near Coal Mine Road in front of a fire station.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

The engine was responding to a fire alarm when it was hit by a sedan. That vehicle’s driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No firefighters were injured. They then responded to their original call where no problem was found.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating.

