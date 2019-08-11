Comments
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) — The Broncos released OLB Jeff Holland on Sunday.
In a corresponding move the team signed cornerback Rashard Causey.
Holland became a fan favorite during the 2018 training camp, but had fallen on the depth chart this season.
Holland spent the majority of the 2018 season on the Broncos practice squad, but played in three games at the end of the season. He recorded six tackles.
Malik Reed, a rookie out of Nevada, has emerged as a potential backup at the outside linebacker spot. The Broncos also have 5th round pick Justin Hollins who has seen time at outside linebacker in addition to reps at inside linebacker.
