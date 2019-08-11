  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) — The Broncos released OLB Jeff Holland on Sunday.

In a corresponding move the team signed cornerback Rashard Causey.

Holland became a fan favorite during the 2018 training camp, but had fallen on the depth chart this season.

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Jeff Holland in a 2018 file photo. (credit: CBS)

Holland spent the majority of the 2018 season on the Broncos practice squad, but played in three games at the end of the season. He recorded six tackles.

Malik Reed, a rookie out of Nevada, has emerged as a potential backup at the outside linebacker spot. The Broncos also have 5th round pick Justin Hollins who has seen time at outside linebacker in addition to reps at inside linebacker.

