COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A group held a march and rally in Colorado Springs following the death of 19-year-old De’Von Bailey. The El Paso County Sheriff’s office is still investigating the deadly shooting.
Surveillance video shows Colorado Springs officers chasing Bailey who later fell to the ground after being shot by police. It’s unclear at which point Bailey was shot.
Police say they recovered a gun at the scene, but one witness says they never saw Bailey reach for a weapon.
“I went to high school with De’Von, and I didn’t know him intimately, but to see somebody you knew in passing… I think it would touch anybody like the way it did me,” said Shayana Dabney.
Police say they chased Bailey following a robbery call in which Bailey was one of the suspects. The shooting happened Aug. 3.
Bailey was scheduled to go to trial in January of 2020 for charges of attempted sex assault on a child-pattern of abuse, attempted sex assault on a child-position of trust.
Bailey pleaded not guilty to all charges on July 29.
His family hopes more people come forward with more information.
You must log in to post a comment.