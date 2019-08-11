Filed Under:Greeley News, Jonelle Matthews


GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Family and friends gathered to say goodbye to Jonelle Matthews on Sunday. Matthews disappeared in 1984 after performing in a Christmas concert in Greeley.

She was 12 years old. Her remains were found last month at an oil and gas site southeast of LaSalle.

Her family, friends and the community gathered at the Adventure Church for what they called a “closure celebration.”

