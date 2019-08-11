(HOODLINE) – Visiting Heritage Eagle Bend, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a New American bar and grill to a men’s grooming salon.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Heritage Eagle Bend, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
Parkway Bar & Grill
Topping the list is bar, New American and breakfast and brunch spot Parkway Bar & Grill. Located at 22775 E. Aurora Parkway, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 169 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, you’ll find fried chicken, beer-braised ribs, chicken fried steak, grilled Atlantic salmon, Creole tilapia and numerous starters, including calamari fries and blue crab cakes.
The Gentlemen’s Groom Room
Next up is barbershop and nail salon The Gentlemen’s Groom Room, situated at 22691 E. Aurora Parkway, B6. With five stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.
Haircuts, head shaves and straight razor shaves, as well as hair coloring, facials, body waxing and nail care are among the services offered.
5th Avenue Nail Salon
Nail salon and waxing spot 5th Avenue Nail Salon is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 22775 E. Aurora Parkway, Suite C1, 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews.
The salon’s services include manicures, pedicures, artificial nail application, hot stone massages and steam towel wraps.
Article provided by Hoodline.
