ESTES PARK, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – A black bear broke into a Colorado house over the weekend and left by breaking through a wall “like the Kool-Aid Man.”
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said on Aug. 3, they responded to 44 incidents of bears entering homes or vehicles over the course of 10 days. They say most of them involved unlocked car doors, open windows or screen doors. In some cases the bear forced its way into the property.
Estes Park police say the break-in occurred Friday night and that the animal was likely attracted to trash.
A Facebook post by the police department said: “Upon officer’s arrival, said bear forcibly breached a hole in the wall like the ‘Kool-Aid Man” and made its escape.”
“Please do you part to keep bears wild. Bears are extremely smart, which means we all have to be too,” CPW said.
