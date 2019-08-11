Comments
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of people laced up to raise awareness for 811. Residents call that phone number to make sure it is safe to dig on their property.
CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Aguilera was the emcee of the event.
The hope is to bring awareness to the dangers of digging without knowing where underground utility lines lay.
Funds raised at Saturday’s event went to Veteran’s Expeditions — a group which helps veterans reconnect with their community and transition back to civilian life through adventures in the wilderness.
