  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arvada News

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of people laced up to raise awareness for 811. Residents call that phone number to make sure it is safe to dig on their property.

(credit: CBS)

CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Aguilera was the emcee of the event.

CBS4’s Dave Aguilera emcees an event in Arvada. (credit: CBS)

The hope is to bring awareness to the dangers of digging without knowing where underground utility lines lay.

(credit: CBS)

Funds raised at Saturday’s event went to Veteran’s Expeditions — a group which helps veterans reconnect with their community and transition back to  civilian life through adventures in the wilderness.

Comments