



The first mosquito confirmed to have West Nile virus was reported in Adams County. No human cases have been reported.

Health officials tested Thornton, but did not specify where the sample came from in the city.

Earlier this month, the Greeley/Evans area reported cases of mosquitoes with West Nile virus. Officials also report no human infections in that area.

Symptoms generally appear three to 14 days after exposure. They include fever, headache, body aches, possibly skin rashes and swollen lymph nodes.

Tips to prevent West Nile Virus:

• Eliminate standing water in rain gutters, old tires, buckets, plastic covers, toys, or any other container of water where mosquitoes can breed

• Stay inside at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active or avoid mosquito bites if outside

• Keep mosquitoes away from exposed skin by wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, shoes and socks

• Use an EPA-registered mosquito repellent

• Mosquito-proof your home by repairing screens on windows and doors

Most people who are infected with WNV will not become ill. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most people with this type of WNV disease recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.