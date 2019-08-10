Comments
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Northglenn police are looking for a group of suspects who reportedly beat another person on Friday night. Police responded to a parking lot near 120th Avenue and Washington Street.
Investigators say at least seven, possibly 12, teenage boys chased the victim to the south side of the ARC Thrift Store. The suspects then allegedly hit the victim with a scooter and a skateboard before kicking him while he was on the ground.
Police found him unconscious. The victim was taken to the hospital where police say he is in serious condition.
No one has been arrested.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Det. Terrie Hoodak at 303-450-8858.
You must log in to post a comment.