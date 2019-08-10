



There are a lot of things playing a sport, like baseball, can teach you. At least that’s the case for Matt Sharp and Dylan Giroir who play for the All Stars team in the Miracle League of Metro Denver.

“Do the awesome thing and do the best thing,” said Matt.

“And have good manners!” Dylan added.

“Have great manners no matter what happens. No matter what people say you’ve got to do the right thing,” Matt said.

The Miracle League is for players with special needs. For most of them, game day is what they wait for all week.

“They look forward to it like nothing else in their schedules,” said league president Jim Morgan.

Unfortunately not everyone has learned wholesome values from baseball like Matt and Dylan. Recently, the league was a victim of selfish behavior.

“Somebody broke into our trailer. They took the concessions. They took the first aid kit. The bats. The balls. All the things that we really need that are all donated by the community,” Morgan said.

Alan Tuchfeld, whose son has played in the league for a long time, points out that even though the players were ripped off, the community wasn’t going to let them down.

“There’s a black cloud, but behind every cloud there’s sunshine.”

Alan and the rest of the Colorado community rallied behind the league and donated what they could. Mostly money, helmets, balls and bats so Saturday’s games could be held.

“The kids on the field had really no hiccup in what was going to happen to play ball today,” Morgan said.

Then between games, came the biggest surprise. Dick’s Sporting Goods showed up with a truck full of gear for the kids. Morgan says he’s overwhelmed by how much support the league has received.

“Everybody really wants to get engaged, and I want to say thank you to all those folks.

The league has since had their trailer fixed with stronger reinforced locks and is looking to build a structure to store all their new gear in permanently. That way they can rest assured everything will be safe at home for their next game.

While they’ve received lots of donations, what they really need now is first aid equipment and a defibrillator just in case something goes wrong at a game.

Morgan is hopeful someone will step up and help them with that as well. If you would like to help you can visit their website: https://www.miracleleaguedenver.com/