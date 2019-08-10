  • CBS4On Air

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Three families escaped their homes in Littleton after a fire erupted early Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to an apartment building on Prince Street in downtown Littleton.

Fire investigators say no one was hurt, and the fire is now out. Two units on the third floor sustained fire and smoke damage.

The Colorado chapter of the American Red Cross say volunteers helped three families which include three children.

Details about what caused the fire have not been released.

