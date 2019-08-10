LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Three families escaped their homes in Littleton after a fire erupted early Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to an apartment building on Prince Street in downtown Littleton.
South Metro Firefighters are on scene of an apartment building fire at 5873 S. Prince St. in @CityofLittleton. The fire is under control, no injuries have occurred and the cause is under investigation. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/xUf5AkB7Qt
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) August 10, 2019
Fire investigators say no one was hurt, and the fire is now out. Two units on the third floor sustained fire and smoke damage.
Prince St. Update – Fire is out. Fire and smoke damage to two units on the third floor. Crews are working on ventilation. No injuries. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/5w7viWEEVx
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) August 10, 2019
The Colorado chapter of the American Red Cross say volunteers helped three families which include three children.
Details about what caused the fire have not been released.
You must log in to post a comment.