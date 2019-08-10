Rookies Lead Padres Over Rockies 7-1Prized San Diego Padres rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run double to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 13 games and fellow rookie Cal Quantrill pitched seven strong innings.

Paxton Lynch Gets His Revenge As Seahawks Top Broncos 22-14"I just wanted to show myself all the hard work I had put in had paid off," Lynch said.

Broncos Tight End Austin Fort Tears ACL In Preseason Game Against SeahawksOne of the stars of training camp saw his season come to an end during Thursday night's game against the Seahawks.

Buffs Linebacker Jonathan Van Diest Works To Prove SkillsThe prep All-American out of Cherry Creek high school had a solid spring leading the Buffs in tackles in their two scrimmages.

Broncos Vs. Seahawks: 4 Things To Watch ForThe Denver Broncos will look to stay unbeaten in the preseason as they face the Seattle Seahawks.

Joe Flacco Expected To Start For Broncos Preseason Tilt In SeattleThe game will be the first time quarterback Joe Flacco takes snaps in a Broncos uniform.