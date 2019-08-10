DENVER (CBS4) – A big surge of monsoon moisture will keep the sky mostly cloudy across Colorado today. Once we get some daytime heating underway we’ll see a pretty good chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop.

It’s about a 40 to 50 percent chance that any one spot will get wet at some point this afternoon or evening. The main threat today will be locally heavy rain and gusty winds, but a few storms could produce some hail. There is a marginal risk to see a severe storm on the eastern plains.

If it doesn’t rain where you live chances are that the sky will look threatening much of the day due to extensive cloud cover. If you have outdoor plans make sure you have some rain gear handy just in case, and be sure to seek shelter if you can hear thunder.

Tomorrow could be another unsettled day with an even higher chance to see a few strong to severe storms during the afternoon, mainly on the northeast plains. The SPC currently has an area with an enhanced risk (orange on the map above) which is something we don’t see all that often in Colorado.

Taking a look at the week ahead it looks like the atmosphere will dry out a bit and that will allow temperatures to climb. Lower elevations should spend much of the upcoming week in the 90s with 70s and 80s in the mountains. There will be a slight chance for afternoon showers and storms each day.