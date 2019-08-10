Filed Under:Broomfield News, Broomfield Police

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broomfield police say they evacuated some businesses near a pawn shop on 120th Avenue and Main Street on Saturday. The bomb squad also responded to the business.

Investigators say someone dropped off what appeared to be a large military shell casing at the Broomfield Pawn shop.

Police are continuing to investigate.

