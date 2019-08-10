Comments
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broomfield police say they evacuated some businesses near a pawn shop on 120th Avenue and Main Street on Saturday. The bomb squad also responded to the business.
Investigators say someone dropped off what appeared to be a large military shell casing at the Broomfield Pawn shop.
At around 4:15 this afternoon a resident dropped off what appeared to be a large military shell casing at the Broomfield Pawn near 120th and Main. For precautionary reasons the Adams County Bomb Squad has been called in for assistance to check the safety of the item.
— Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) August 10, 2019
Police are continuing to investigate.
You must log in to post a comment.