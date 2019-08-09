DENVER (CBS4) – Some neighborhoods in the south metro area measured more than 1 inch of rain on Thursday. Overall there will be far less rain on Friday and through the weekend but a relatively small chance for late day thunderstorms does continue.

While some areas experience a deluge of rain on Thursday, other areas saw only a trace of rain. Officially Denver received nearly a half inch of rain mainly late in the day. The city is running more than 2 inches above normal for the year with a total of 12.58 inches of rain since January 1.

Drier air moving into the northern half of Colorado on Friday will limit shower and thunderstorm chances to no more than 20-30%. Higher levels of moisture in the southern part of the state means higher rain chances from Durango and Pagosa Springs east to Walsenburg and Trinidad.

Another focus area for thunderstorms could be the east side of the Palmer Divide include the Limon area where a few storms could produce large hail and/or damaging wind. It should be mainly dry in the downtown Denver area for the Zac Brown Band concert at Coors Field starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

In terms of temperatures, highs will climb back to at least 90 degrees around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins which is slightly above normal.

For the weekend, plan on upper 80s in the metro area with a 40% chance for late day showers and thunderstorms. Any rain in the Denver area should largely end before the Rolling Stones concert at Mile High begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.