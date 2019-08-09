Comments
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – The Grand Junction Regional Airport is weighing options for the future of an unfinished building. Airport officials say there is a possibility the building could house the Bureau of Land Management’s central operation.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – The Grand Junction Regional Airport is weighing options for the future of an unfinished building. Airport officials say there is a possibility the building could house the Bureau of Land Management’s central operation.
In July, Sen. Cory Gardner announced the BLM headquarters would be moving from Washington DC to Grand Junction.
The Republican senator from Colorado had been working on the plan to move the BLM to Colorado for a few years. The bureau manages nearly 8.3 million acres in Colorado.
The Grand Junction Regional Airport spent nearly $4 million on the unfinished building, which has sat empty since 2013. The FAA pulled funding from the project following a federal fraud investigation.
Airport officials say it would cost about $9 million to demolish the building, or $9.5 million to finish it. Officials with the Grand Junction Regional Airport say they are open to discussing the BLM headquarters moving into the space.
You must log in to post a comment.