  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Karen Leigh


SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Every day Coloradans are working together to make our communities even stronger. CBS4 is committed to telling those people’s stories. “Together With Karen Leigh” highlights what Coloradans are doing to make the communities where we live even better!

Read more about some of the stories on this week’s show below:

Police Safety Class Focuses On Teens Heading Off To College

Group Behind Women’s Shelter Runs Into Costly Problem

‘Adopt A Block’ Program In Denver’s Ballpark Neighborhood Breaks Down Barriers

CU Boulder Students Help Launch New Lunar Mission

Refurbished Meters Greet Hikers To Help Maintain Trails For The Future

See links from this week’s show:

Jordan Casteel: Returning The Gaze at the Denver Art Museum

First United Methodist Church of Boulder – Labyrinth

Creative Mornings – Michael Acuña

Karen Leigh

Comments