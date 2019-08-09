DENVER (CBS4) – From a pop-up bar featuring building blocks to 4-H projects on display, here are 4 fun things to do this weekend.
If you miss playing with building blocks, head to Brick Bar this weekend! The traveling adult playground is making a pit stop in Denver Friday through Sunday. Make your own creations while sipping cocktails and listening to live music.
Tickets start at $15.
Nothing beats outdoor dining under the beautiful Colorado sky! Head to Larimer Square Saturday for “Dining al Fresco.” Join award-winning restaurants on Larimer Square as they extend their dining rooms to the streets for a one-of-a-kind experience. You can make reservations at each participating restaurant.
Participating restaurants include:
Green Russell/Russell’s Smokehouse
The 43rd Annual Telluride Jazz Festival returns to the high country! Celebrate traditional and modern styles of American jazz, funk, and soul in a majestic setting. Travel to Telluride Town Park Friday through Sunday for an exciting lineup.
Tickets start at $25.
The JeffCo Fair and Festival returns to the Jefferson County fairgrounds for a weekend full of family-friendly fun. Friday through Sunday, hop over to the fairgrounds for rodeo, fair food, and carnival rides.
Tickets are $5. Kids 12 and under are free.
