DENVER (CBS4) – From a pop-up bar featuring building blocks to 4-H projects on display, here are 4 fun things to do this weekend.

(credit The Brick Bars)

Brick Bar

If you miss playing with building blocks, head to Brick Bar this weekend! The traveling adult playground is making a pit stop in Denver Friday through Sunday. Make your own creations while sipping cocktails and listening to live music.

Tickets start at $15.

(credit Larimer Square)

Dining al Fresco

Nothing beats outdoor dining under the beautiful Colorado sky! Head to Larimer Square Saturday for “Dining al Fresco.” Join award-winning restaurants on Larimer Square as they extend their dining rooms to the streets for a one-of-a-kind experience. You can make reservations at each participating restaurant.

Participating restaurants include:

Bistro Vendome

The Capital Grille

Corridor 44

Cru – A Wine Bar

Green Russell/Russell’s Smokehouse

Ocean Prime

Osteria Marco

Rioja

TAG

Ted’s Montana Grill

(credit Telluride Jazz Festival)

Telluride Jazz Festival

The 43rd Annual Telluride Jazz Festival returns to the high country! Celebrate traditional and modern styles of American jazz, funk, and soul in a majestic setting. Travel to Telluride Town Park Friday through Sunday for an exciting lineup.

Tickets start at $25.

(credit JeffCo Fair & Festival)

JeffCo Fair & Festival

The JeffCo Fair and Festival returns to the Jefferson County fairgrounds for a weekend full of family-friendly fun. Friday through Sunday, hop over to the fairgrounds for rodeo, fair food, and carnival rides.

Tickets are $5. Kids 12 and under are free.

