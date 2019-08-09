DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is working to reduce speed limits on five streets in the city. The move is part of Denver’s Vision Zero Goal to eliminate traffic-related deaths.
Hancock says the changes to speed limit signs will take place throughout the fall. On Evans Ave., the speed limit between Huron St. and Federal Blvd. will drop from 35 mph to 30 mph by the end of August.
“More and more people are choosing to use different modes to move around our community. We all need to be more aware and less distracted when we’re on our streets,” Mayor Hancock said. “City government needs to do its part too. We’re going to keep pushing for more steps to reduce speeds and reduce conflicts between modes, so fewer and fewer people, until we reach zero, are losing their lives on our streets.”
As part of the Vision Zero initiative, Denver Public Works, the Denver Police Department and Public Health and Environment will be making infrastructure and enforcement improvements this summer and fall, including:
- Installing more “In-street” pedestrian crossing signage, high visibility crosswalks and on-street bike corrals;
- Enhancing protected bike lanes;
- Increasing the number of driver feedback signs to alert passing motorists of their speeds;
- Exploring additional low-cost safety treatments, such as shortening crossing distances, midblock crossing refuges and parking setbacks;
- Promoting safe driving habits among Denver’s youth and improving safe routes to school; and
- Increasing enforcement of traffic laws and unsafe behaviors on city streets.
You must log in to post a comment.