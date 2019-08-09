Filed Under:Denver News, Rolling Stones, Zac Brown Band


DENVER (CBS4) – Streets around Coors Field and Broncos Stadium at Mile High will be extra busy this weekend. Two concerts are expecting to draw hundreds of thousands starting Friday night.

(credit: CBS)

Fans of the Zac Brown Band will fill LoDo for their concert at Coors Field on Friday night. The field just hosted Billy Joel and thousands of his fans.

Coors Field officials remind fans to arrive early, if you’re bringing a bag it will be inspected, and selfie-sticks are not allowed. Gates open at 5 p.m.

A little more than 24 hours later, on Saturday, thousands will head to Broncos Stadium for the much-anticipated Rolling Stones concert.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Fans can only bring a clear bag or small clutch purse that fit stadium standards.

RTD wants E line riders to know the Auraria West station will be closed from 5:30 p.m. to midnight. Riders are asked to use Sports Authority station as an alternate station.

