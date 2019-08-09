



Streets around Coors Field and Broncos Stadium at Mile High will be extra busy this weekend. Two concerts are expecting to draw hundreds of thousands starting Friday night.

Fans of the Zac Brown Band will fill LoDo for their concert at Coors Field on Friday night. The field just hosted Billy Joel and thousands of his fans.

🎹 @billyjoel and @zacbrownband are coming to Coors Field this week: https://t.co/ylQSNurtgX 🦉 𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗟𝗬 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗨𝗧𝗜𝗟𝗜𝗭𝗘 𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗬 𝗣𝗢𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗦: Gates open at 6pm (Thursday, 8/8) and 5pm (Friday, 8/9). Here are important details for both shows ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/7nHHMfy7Oj — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 5, 2019

Coors Field officials remind fans to arrive early, if you’re bringing a bag it will be inspected, and selfie-sticks are not allowed. Gates open at 5 p.m.

A little more than 24 hours later, on Saturday, thousands will head to Broncos Stadium for the much-anticipated Rolling Stones concert.

She comes in colours everywhere… Denver welcomed us in with a rainbow 🌈 see you all tomorrow! #therollingstones #stonesnofilter #denver pic.twitter.com/vGFMi3lz3Q — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) August 9, 2019

Stones fans — here's what you need to know before heading out to the concert on Saturday ⤵ pic.twitter.com/EzVQlXOXeQ — Broncos Stadium (@broncosstadium) August 9, 2019

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Fans can only bring a clear bag or small clutch purse that fit stadium standards.

RTD wants E line riders to know the Auraria West station will be closed from 5:30 p.m. to midnight. Riders are asked to use Sports Authority station as an alternate station.