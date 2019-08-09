DENVER (CBS4) – Three shootings in Denver were a topic of discussion at a gun safety rally outside of Sen. Cory Gardner’s office on Friday morning. People gathered to call for more gun safety laws.
Students who are part of the March for Our Lives Colorado group joined State Rep. Tom Sullivan. He lost his son in the Aurora theater shooting seven years ago.
Students talked about the fear they feel heading into the new school year after two mass shootings killed 29 people in both El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
“The impact of this kind of mass violence extends much farther than the victims and their families. It’s fundamentally changed our relationship with violence,” said Emily Ambory, Director of Colorado’s March for our Lives group.
Sullivan emphasized the need for a Senate vote on the bipartisan background check bill.
