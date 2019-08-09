



Denver is in the midst of a busy stretch of live music – with shows at Coors Field, Pepsi Center, Broncos Stadium and the new Mission Ballroom . That means thousands of people downtown and a big boost for pedal-powered businesses.

“It’s hectic, it’s exciting, it’s exhilarating,” Ryan Lamb, owner of Black Lamb Pedicabs, said.

Ryan is a pro when it comes to navigating a bustling downtown Denver. With the Billy Joel concert at Coors Field and the Backstreet Boys performing at Pepsi Center, he didn’t have time to slow down on Thursday night.

“There’s so many people all over the place that you get a ride from Coors Field, you’d end up down in Pepsi Center, then Pepsi Center back,” he told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “It was crazy.”

With more shows on tap – Zac Brown Band at Coors Field Friday night, Rolling Stones at Broncos Stadium on Saturday – and other events around Denver, pedicabbers like Ryan are racking up plenty of miles.

“You can probably imagine riding 25 to 30 miles a day,” he said, adding that the rides typically start around 6 p.m. and can run as late as 3 a.m.

They’re also rolling in the dough, charging about $2 a block.

“We’re doing really well,” Ryan said of his company. “It’s like a week’s worth of work in a day.”

With the constant construction and impacted traffic, it can get tricky pedaling around downtown. Not to mention all the scooter riders hitting the streets.

“It adds to the challenge of navigating,” Ryan explained. “It’s another element you have to anticipate.”

But he’s not letting that get in the way of this boost in business along with the often entertaining company.

“Stories are endless,” he said. “This is the best time to be out and pedicabbing.”

Ryan added football season is around the corner, so is the Great American Beer Festival, so busy weekends for pedicab companies are slowing down anytime soon.

“You just get to soak it all in,” he said.