



DENVER (CBS4) – The chance to see more than 70 of the newest home designs is underway at this year’s Parade of Homes. The annual event showcases the latest and greatest of house design, but it’s also where sustainability meets luxury.

As many have heard, Coloradans are known for leading a healthy lifestyle, and that’s changing the way some buy homes.

“I think the consumers are way far ahead of the industry in terms of what they eat, what they wear, the things they do to stay healthy,” Gene Meyers, CEO of Thrive Home Builders said.

Meyers believes people don’t want just their bodies to be healthy, they want to see it in their homes.

“I think everybody is concerned about the impact of growth and housing. We want to be part of the solution.”

That’s why Thrive is showcasing the Panacea home in Stapleton. The home was built with recycled material and has solar panels to generate energy. There’s also a green feature that’s not easily visible.

“So we use all the beetle kill lumber for all the walls,” Meyers said.

Bark beetle kills thousands of trees, but much of the wood is useable.

“Our houses are actually built out of trees that have already died so we’re not sawing down live trees.” The home is a model in more ways than one.

“We’ve been able to take a lot of lessons learned from this house and apply them to more affordable houses.”

Parade of Homes runs through Aug. 25 and features homes from 19 different builders, many of them focused on sustainability.