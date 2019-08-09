  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, John Hickenlooper

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – Pressure is mounting on former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper to trade in his faltering presidential bid for a U.S. Senate run in his home state. But the decision will not be an easy one for the 67-year-old.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks at the Democratic presidential candidates NALEO Candidate Forum on June 21, 2019 in Miami. (Photo by Joe Skipper/Getty Images)

Hickenlooper has repeatedly said he’s more interested in being an executive. A successful run for Senate would also take him out of the mix for potential Cabinet appointments should Democrats win the White House next year.

And if Hickenlooper bails on the jam-packed presidential primary, he’d just be trading one crowded Democratic contest for another. Ten Democrats have already filed to run against Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado, and some have raised as much or more money in the past quarter for their bids as Hickenlooper has in his presidential effort.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments