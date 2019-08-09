JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A 72-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for exposing himself to a total of nine girls, who were mostly 14-15 years old. Fred Shattuck, a Longmont resident, was convicted of exposing himself to teen girls at restaurants in unincorporated Jefferson County in 2017 and 2018. This was his fifth felony conviction and his 10th indecent exposure conviction, dating back to 1995.
Prosecutors say there were four incidents which took place at two locations near Chatfield High School, the Einstein Bros. bagel shop on South Simms Street and the Subway on West Coalmine Avenue.
“At the sentencing hearing, the prosecutor told the judge that Mr. Shattuck admitted that he went in to these restaurants knowing that was going to expose to someone,” officials stated Friday.
Shattuck pleaded guilty on to four felony counts of indecent exposure. He was sentenced to three years in prison on each of the four counts, to run consecutively.
“This is deviant behavior, and it was very traumatic for Shattuck’s victims,” District Attorney Pete Weir was quoted as saying, “The best way to protect our community is a lengthy prison sentence.”
