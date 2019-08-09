COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Wildlife officials are looking for a bear that showed no fear toward a hiker and chased one of his dogs on a Colorado Springs trail. The Gazette reports the man was hiking Thursday with his two dogs in the Red Rock Canyon Open Space when a bear approached.

The man told Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials that he kicked the bear in the head and threw rocks until it retreated.

Wildlife officials say a U.S. Department of Agriculture team will assist them in tracking the bear. They plan to euthanize the animal for public safety.

FILE PHOTO (credit: iStock/Getty Images)

The city says several trails in the area will be temporarily closed until the bear is found.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments