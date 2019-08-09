FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – A major project in Frisco known as the “Big Dig” is finished. The $4 million project brings the beach to land-locked Colorado.
Where the waters of Dillon Reservoir meet the sandy beach, yes beach, of Frisco’s marina, you will find fun.
Crews moved millions of pounds of dirt and boat docks making room for a bigger beach. While the beach is surrounded by towering mountains, it has all of the things one expects to find at a tropical paradise.
“(We’re) In the mountain country, but it feels like we’re at a beach, and it’s really cool,” Sue Hogeman told CBS4.
The Frisco marina was a cool spot to hang out along Dillon reservoir, before but it’s drawing even bigger crowds now. It’s like going on a tropical vacation at nine thousand feet above sea level.
“That’s what is amazing, (it’s) in the middle of Colorado in the mountains,” Gina Luck, a Frisco resident, said. “We weren’t expecting to be in the water, but there you go.”
Sand castles, suntan lotion, seagulls, stand up paddle boards and plenty of water dogs. Frisco’s marina renovations seem to be a big hit with visitors and locals.
“(It) Was great planning on their part. I think they did a good job. They really listen to the community to see what we wanted. I think they’re doing a great job.”
Wadding is allowed, but swimming is not… the water is freezing because it’s the mountains afterall.
You must log in to post a comment.