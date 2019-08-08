  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Colorado Boulevard, Water Main Break

DENVER (CBS4) – A major water main break has shut down all southbound lanes of Colorado Boulevard between Mississippi and Louisiana. The closure caused significant delays during the morning rush hour on Thursday.

Denver Water asked drivers to avoid the area, if possible. CBS4 Traffic Specialist Andrea Flores says the best alternate for drivers is University Boulevard.

Officials with Denver Water said 13 commercial customers did not have water.

 

 

Ben Warwick

Comments