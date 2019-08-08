DENVER (CBS4) – A major water main break has shut down all southbound lanes of Colorado Boulevard between Mississippi and Louisiana. The closure caused significant delays during the morning rush hour on Thursday.
Denver Water asked drivers to avoid the area, if possible. CBS4 Traffic Specialist Andrea Flores says the best alternate for drivers is University Boulevard.
Main break update: sb Colorado Blvd closed from Mississippi to Louisiana. Avoid the area.
13 commercial customers out of water. More info as it becomes available.
Thank you @DenverPolice and @ColoradoDOT for all your help with traffic! pic.twitter.com/eEWeT8wNTC
— Denver Water (@DenverWater) August 8, 2019
Officials with Denver Water said 13 commercial customers did not have water.
