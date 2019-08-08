Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – “It’s Not You, It’s Me” is a laugh-out-loud comedy about the ups and downs of relationships. It’s produced out of The Second City comedy club in Chicago, and is touring to Denver through August 25th.
The Second City is a world renowned comedy club, known for improvisation. Some of entertainments biggest names came through The Second City, including Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Gilda Radner, and Bill Murray.
Love and relationships have long been a target for the improvisational comedy of The Second City. “It’s Not You, It’s Me” is sketch comedy that is part improve and part scripted comedy.
