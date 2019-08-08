Comments
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City Police are investigating after a realtor was attacked Sunday while showing a home. Officers were called to the 14700 block of E. 104th Ave. around 11:30 a.m. on a report of an attempted robbery.
The woman told police she was holding an open house when a man came inside and threatened her with a knife. According to police, the man ordered the woman to give him some of her possessions.
The realtor was legally carrying a handgun and opened fire at the man. Police say he fled the area and it’s unknown if he was hurt.
The realtor was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Investigators continue to search for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Commerce City Police at (303) 287-2844.
