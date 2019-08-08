Filed Under:Colorado News


CARBONDALE, Colo. (CBS4) — A mud and rock slide temporarily cut off access to a small town in Gunnison County. The slide covered lanes of County Road 3, which is the only way in and out of Marble. Marble is about 40 miles south of Glenwood Springs.

(credit: Facebook/Marble Community)

The slide happened Wednesday evening about a quarter mile west of Marble, according to the Carbondale Fire District. One lane of the road reopened at at about 8 p.m.

(credit: Facebook/Marble Community)

For road closure updates, check with Gunnison County.

