FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man suspected in a series of window peeping incidents near Colorado State University is now also charged with sexual assault that has been unsolved since last year. James Morsbach, 38, was arrested in connection with numerous incidents reported in the Sherwood Street area, north of CSU.
On Thursday, the Fort Collins Police Department announced Morsbach was suspected of assaulting a sleeping woman inside her home on Sherwood Street on May 5, 2018.
When police announced his arrest back in June, the chief warned that window peeping often escalates to more serious crimes.
“Window peeping is a crime that often goes unreported because people think it’s harmless,” Fort Collins Police Services Chief Jeff Swoboda stated. “However, these behaviors can, and often do, escalate to more serious crimes. We want neighbors to report all suspicious activity to police so we can keep our community safe.”
Morsbach was initially charged with:
- Invasion of Privacy for Sexual Gratification – 3 counts (class 6 felony)
- Attempted Invasion of Privacy for Sexual Gratification – 2 counts (class 2 misdemeanor)
- Retaliation Against a Witness or Victim (class 3 felony)
- Attempted Burglary (class 4 felony)
- Stalking (class 5 felony)
- Criminal Mischief (class 6 felony)
- 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing – 6 counts (class 3 misdemeanor)
- Resisting Arrest– 2 counts (class 2 misdemeanor)
He is now also facing felony charges of sexual assault and burglary.
Morsbach and the victim did not know each other, and detectives are concerned that additional people may have been victimized.
“Sexual assault is a widely under-reported crime,” said Corporal Tessa Jakobsson, who supervises in the Crimes Against Persons Unit. “Our officers, detectives, and victim advocates are sensitive to the impact of this trauma and strongly encourage victims to come forward so we can connect them with recovery resources and hold perpetrators accountable.”
Anyone who may have been victimized by Morsbach, who has not already spoken to police, is encouraged to contact Detective Brandon Barnes at 970- 416-2051.
