WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley firefighters found human remains after putting out a car fire Wednesday afternoon. Crews were called to the 13100 block of W. 29th St. around 4:15 p.m.
According to investigators, nearby oil workers noticed the smoke and responded, thinking one of their tanks was on fire. The workers found the vehicle fully engulfed and called 911.
Greeley firefighters put out the flames and found the remains on the passenger side of the vehicle. An autopsy is scheduled Thursday to identify the person and how they died.
Arson investigators are also assisting with the case.
