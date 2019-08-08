DENVER (CBS4) – Deep moisture streaming into Colorado will bring clouds and good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon on Thursday. As a result, temperatures will drop 10 to 15 degrees compared to recent days.
Thunderstorms chances will get better with time on Thursday with the best chance after 3 p.m. and before 7 p.m. Some storms will produce very heavy rain and flash flooding is a possibility particularly in areas that flood easily such as construction zones.
A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for the late afternoon and evening along the southern urban corridor including Colorado Springs and Pueblo.
Limited severe weather is also possible with a few storms growing strong enough to produce hail up to the quarters. Heavy rain is certainly a greater threat than hail.
Additional chances for mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will continue for Friday and the weekend as temperatures return to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
