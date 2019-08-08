DENVER (CBS4) – For the last nine years, Xcel Energy has been putting together a Day of Service for the Colorado community. The energy utility works with dozens of nonprofit organizations to set up volunteer projects that are meaningful.
This year’s Day of Service includes 83-projects all over the state.
The Broncos Boys & Girls Club in Montbello is hosting one of those projects. Volunteers will be manning the Club’s Beginning of the School Year Celebration. The entire club, and families come together for a breakfast and fitness fair.
“It’s kind of an interaction to get to know… to get to know your community better, especially if you’re a new incomer for the school year,” said Zyeria Johnson, a club member.
The volunteers cook and serve breakfast, as well as, staff the stations of the fitness fair. The volunteer help means that all the club members can relax and participate. It really sets the school year off on a good note.
“It makes me happy to be able to help other people, and not for a cost, and just to do it on my own free time, watching other people laugh and smile just makes my day,” said Alynna Soltan, a club member.
LINK: Register for a Day of Service Project
Xcel Energy’s Day of Service is Saturday, September 7th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
You must log in to post a comment.