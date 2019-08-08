COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo (CBS4/AP) – A Colorado sheriff’s deputy is recovering at home after authorities say he was shot by a man who reported a burglary in his home. Costilla County Undersheriff Randy Herrera says Jackie Wampler, Jr. began firing at the deputy soon after he began investigating the home near Fort Garland.
Herrera says the deputy was hit three times, in the abdomen, arm and wrist, and was protected by his bulletproof vest. According to Herrera, the deputy fired back, retreated and managed drive about seven minutes down to a main road. He was taken to the hospital and released later in the day.
Herrera says Wampler, who wasn’t wounded, was arrested after a standoff at his home. There was no evidence of a burglary and investigators don’t have a motive.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
