Thousands Of Tarantulas Expected To Crawl Through Colorado Looking For MatesColorado wildlife officials say thousands of tarantulas are expected to start their annual migration through the state soon. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Clement Park Gets Specialized Playground For Kids Of All AbilitiesA new playground is giving kids of all ages and abilities the chance to play together at Clement Park in Jefferson County. That includes those with autism, sensory processing disorder, spina bifida, and other disabilities.

3 hours ago

Trailblaze Challenge: Mother Of Cancer Patient To Do 23.7 HikeLaura Sofolo will hike the Trailblaze Challenge for Make A Wish Colorado because she knows how much it means after her daughter was diagnosed with a rare cancer.

5 hours ago

Buffs Linebacker Jonathan Van Diest Has Big Shoes To FillThe prep All-American out of Cherry Creek high school had a solid spring leading the Buffs in tackles in their two scrimmages.

5 hours ago

Scattered Showers And ThunderstormsWatch Ashton Altieri's forecast.

5 hours ago

Denver Holding Community Meeting About I-70 Construction Noise At NightThe main contractor of the Central 70 project has asked to extend its authorization to exceed nighttime noise limits over the next few years.

5 hours ago