JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A new playground is giving kids of all ages and abilities the chance to play together at Clement Park in Jefferson County. That includes those with autism, sensory processing disorder, spina bifida, and other disabilities.
The new performing arts-themed playground at 7306 W. Bowles Ave. is replacing two other playgrounds that have been around for 30 years now — and will serve thousands of kids.
Foothills Park and Recreation District staff members say there’s no better way to bring people together who have more in common, than they do differences.
“We really think that people will bus in. We’ve called it a destination playground for a long time… it’s inclusive and people of all ages can find something to play on. We’re really excited about the many people that will enjoy this playground in years to come,” Ronald Hopp said.
It’s all part of a larger $8.7 million redevelopment project that includes some new improvements to the west side of the park as well.
The official grand opening is Thursday at 5:30 p.m. There will be a ribbon cutting, giveaways — and a free concert by an Eagles’ tribute band — and everyone is welcome to come out and celebrate.
