(HOODLINE) – Visiting Center Pointe, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a pho restaurant to a hair salon. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Center Pointe, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
Pho 777
Topping the list is Vietnamese spot Pho 777. Located at 562 S. Chambers Road, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 94 reviews on Yelp.
A specialty of the house is a combination of grilled pork and grilled shrimp with deep-fried egg rolls and soft shell crab. Twelve varieties of pho are offered, including with brisket, rare steak, tendon, tripe or meatballs.
Rancho Alegre
Next up is Mexican and breakfast and brunch spot Rancho Alegre, situated at 420 S. Chambers Road. With four stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.
On the menu you’ll find chicken enchiladas, tamales, ground beef tacos, shrimp wrapped in bacon and T-bone steak with shrimp, among other dishes.
Booji Beauty Bar & Co.
Hair salon Booji Beauty Bar & Co., which offers hair extensions and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 420 S. Chambers Road, Suite 125, Phenix Salon Suites, four stars out of 17 reviews.
The salon’s services include hair styling, braids, makeup services and more. The salon states that it does not use chemical services.
Article provided by Hoodline.
