DENVER (CBS4)– After a year of overnight construction on the Central 70 Project, it’s time for the city to reconsider a noise variance that allows work to continue at all hours. The interstate widening and revitalization project involves construction along Interstate 70 between Brighton Boulevard and Chambers Road.

At a community meeting Thursday night, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, the developer, and members of the Elyria-Swansea community shared insight into how things have gone so far.

Raquel Cassillas has called the area home for years.

“I live right next door, it’s my house and then the off ramp,” she said.

Cassillas says with four children and a full time job, it’s not easy to make every meeting but like others in her community she wants to know what they are in for next.

“I think for the well-being of my family we have to make these meetings a priority,” she said.

The board of Denver’s Department of Public Health and Environment heard from the city’s noise investigators.

Nicole Hogg is the public health project manager. She says in the last 12 months, they have received less than a dozen complaints and zero hotel vouchers were issued.

“We investigate every complaint that comes through. We send out a noise investigator with their sound level meters and they take noise measurements from the nearest residential properties,” Hogg said.

Cassillas and several of her neighbors used the opportunity to share their experiences, which differed greatly.

“Aside from the noise, which is obviously pretty loud for me, it’s more of the vibration. It’s intense enough where we have to remove stuff from the wall but on top of that… it’s the lights,” Cassillas said.

Officials with DDPHE says the variance being considered for extension does not address anything outside of noise. But community members wanted to get everything on the table.

Casillas says there’s a reason the city’s perspective is off base.

“We can yell until we are blue in the face, what’s going to happen is going to happen so we are just doing our best to get through it,” she said.

A spokesperson with DDPHE says they are looking into how to address issues of vibrations.

The recommendation from their office is for an 18-month extension, while the construction company would like to see it extended for the duration of the project. As of 11 p.m. Thursday, no decision had been reached.